iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $127.09

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.09 and last traded at $127.09, with a volume of 2688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

