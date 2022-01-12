Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. 15,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

