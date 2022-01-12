Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Trims Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288,691 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $43,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after buying an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,947. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

