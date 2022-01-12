Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 527,005 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 527,005 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.53% of Restaurant Brands International worth $101,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 64,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.