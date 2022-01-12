Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases New Shares in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.07% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,321 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 622,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

GEL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,545. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.