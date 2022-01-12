Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires New Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.06% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock remained flat at $$17.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.49. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

