iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.90.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 115,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

