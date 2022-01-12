iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer now has a $150.00 price target on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $107.36 and last traded at $106.10. Approximately 2,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

