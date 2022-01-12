Investors Buy Large Volume of Equity LifeStyle Properties Put Options (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,525 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 14,753% compared to the typical daily volume of 17 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

