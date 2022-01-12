Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

