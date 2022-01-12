Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.70

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $25.78. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 1,003,925 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

