Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of VBF opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill acquired 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

