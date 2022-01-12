Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

ISRG traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $322.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,205. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

