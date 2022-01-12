Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $638.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.