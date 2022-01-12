Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 41,896 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

