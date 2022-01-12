Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Interfor stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. Interfor has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

