Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $96.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.86.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,216,166.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,238 shares of company stock valued at $97,185,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

