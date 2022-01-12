Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,337,441.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,290,238 shares of company stock worth $97,185,218. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $711,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.