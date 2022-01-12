Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IDN. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Intellicheck stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.75. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

