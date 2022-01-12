Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

