Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0510

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $509.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00078309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.55 or 0.07569563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,513.89 or 0.99831394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,230,345 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

