Inspire Investing LLC Sells 13,481 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

