Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

