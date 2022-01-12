Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 280,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,692,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

TX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

