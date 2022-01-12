Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

