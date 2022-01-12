Insider Selling: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells 1,630 Shares of Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.95), for a total transaction of £20,358.70 ($27,634.99).

SOLI traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,270 ($17.24). The company had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £108.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14. Solid State plc has a twelve month low of GBX 630 ($8.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,419 ($19.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,218.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

