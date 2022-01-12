Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,315,966.50.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$224.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.5726147 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

