Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $4,137.00.

Milestone Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,384. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,247.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 871,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

