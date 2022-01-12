Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 128,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,927. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

