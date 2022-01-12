Insider Selling: Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Insider Sells 42,851 Shares of Stock

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) insider Jonathan West sold 42,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.17 ($2.28), for a total value of A$135,837.67 ($97,724.94).

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91.

About Gowing Bros.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

