Insider Buying: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Smartsheet stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

