Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 44,017 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 44,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,752.90 ($31,476.91).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Karl Siegling bought 64,225 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,454.30 ($45,650.58).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,380.00 ($13,942.45).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Karl Siegling purchased 60,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,660.00 ($41,482.01).

On Friday, December 17th, Karl Siegling purchased 12,637 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,308.44 ($8,854.99).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 12,711 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,571.18 ($9,044.01).

On Monday, December 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 44,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,044.00 ($31,686.33).

On Thursday, December 9th, Karl Siegling bought 63,652 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,415.82 ($46,342.32).

On Monday, December 6th, Karl Siegling bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,825.00 ($17,859.71).

On Friday, December 3rd, Karl Siegling bought 12,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,940.00 ($8,589.93).

On Monday, November 22nd, Karl Siegling bought 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,261.00 ($6,662.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

