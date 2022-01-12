Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.50

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 2861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

