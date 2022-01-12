Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NOTV opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of -194.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

