Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $215.84 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

