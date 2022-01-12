Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Financial Comparison

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Infosys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $26.66 million 0.15 -$18.25 million N/A N/A Infosys $13.56 billion 7.83 $2.61 billion $0.67 37.34

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Infosys 19.04% 28.70% 19.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerbridge Technologies and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 1 2 3 0 2.33

Infosys has a consensus price target of $24.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infosys beats Powerbridge Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

