Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. increased their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Shares of PI stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

