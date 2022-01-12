Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $5,531,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

