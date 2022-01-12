Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.66). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

