Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $138,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $244.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

