Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after buying an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after buying an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 139,526 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Personalis stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,168 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

