Ieq Capital LLC Has $455,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

