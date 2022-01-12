Ieq Capital LLC Has $384,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $198.63. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

