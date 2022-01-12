Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

