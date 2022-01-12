Ieq Capital LLC Buys 786 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

