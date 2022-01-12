Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

