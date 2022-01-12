Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 946 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NTAP stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

