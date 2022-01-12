ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LBOW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on January 28th

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LBOW traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81.40 ($1.10). The company had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.85. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.26).

In other ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,983.52 ($2,692.44).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

