ICC (ICCH) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ICC to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ICC has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ICC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC Competitors 680 3011 2685 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given ICC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% ICC Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million $3.53 million 7.81 ICC Competitors $12.28 billion $1.40 billion 77.53

ICC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ICC competitors beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

