IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 4.7%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.81. 328,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,469,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

